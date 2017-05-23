Who is the Philippines' most wanted m...

Who is the Philippines' most wanted militant?

Security forces in the southern Philippines are battling Muslim militants who have laid siege to a city in the volatile Mindanao region. The upheaval began after troops raided a hideout in search of a man at the heart of the crisis - Isnilon Hapilon, one of Asia's top militant suspects.

