Vietnam Politburo member removed over 'serious mistakes'

A senior Vietnamese Communist Party official has been removed from the powerful Politburo for committing "very serious mistakes and violations" when he was head of the country's oil and gas monopoly PetroVietnam. The Central Committee voted in majority to impose the disciplinary measures against Dinh La Thang, according to a statement posted on the party's website late Sunday.

Chicago, IL

