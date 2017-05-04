USDP Won't Punish Ex-Chief Minister E...

USDP Won't Punish Ex-Chief Minister Embroiled in Embezzlement Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Union Solidarity and Development Party will not take action against its former chief minister for Magwe Division, U Phone Maw Shwe, as the politician is now returning some of more than 3 billion kyats that went missing from government development funds. U Phone Maw Shwe returned 500 million kyats to Magwe Division government on Friday after writing to the divisional government that he would return all the money by the end of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC