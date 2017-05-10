updatePattani bomb blasts leave scores hurt

updatePattani bomb blasts leave score...

Pattani bomb blasts leave scores hurt

Dozens were hurt when a truck bomb exploded at the front door of Pattani Big C, but the toll could have been far greater and more deadly. PATTANI: At least 59 people, several of whom were children, were injured when two powerful bombs went off at a Big C Supercentre in Muang district Tuesday afternoon.

