UPDATE 1-Car bomb wounds 42 at supermarket in southern Thailand

7 hrs ago

Firefighters douse a fire after a bomb exploded at a supermarket in the city of Pattani, Thailand, May 9, 2017. Muslim militants fighting for a separate state in the south of predominantly Buddhist Thailand were suspected of carrying out a car-bomb attack on Tuesday outside a supermarket in the city of Pattani that wounded 42 people, police said.

Chicago, IL

