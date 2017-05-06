Ukulele Republic of Canberra holds Gang Gang Twang anniversary festival
A group of Canberra ukulele enthusiasts have celebrated 10 years of operation with a festival named after one of the capital's most iconic sounds. The Gang Gang Twang, named for the cockatoo that features as the ACT's faunal emblem, took over the Ainslie Arts Centre on Saturday in celebration of the instrument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC