Two arrested at KNFL presser

Two arrested at KNFL presser

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pnompenh Post

Police interrupted a press conference called by the Khmer National Liberation Front in Phnom Penh's Chbar Ampov district yesterday, arresting two organisers as one called for the release of members of the organisation and other political prisoners. Phnom Penh Municipal Police officers arrested the two in Prek Pra commune in the house of Savak Khit, the self-proclaimed head of a group called the "Inter-Racialism High Commissioner".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC