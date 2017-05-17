Two arrested at KNFL presser
Police interrupted a press conference called by the Khmer National Liberation Front in Phnom Penh's Chbar Ampov district yesterday, arresting two organisers as one called for the release of members of the organisation and other political prisoners. Phnom Penh Municipal Police officers arrested the two in Prek Pra commune in the house of Savak Khit, the self-proclaimed head of a group called the "Inter-Racialism High Commissioner".
