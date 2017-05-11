'Threatened' fisherman rescued near M...

'Threatened' fisherman rescued near Malaysia

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Fisherman Voeun Von, 36 reunites with his mother yesterday at the Phnom Penh International Airport after he was repatriated by Malaysian authorities. A Cambodian fisherman was repatriated yesterday after being rescued at sea in Malaysian waters, where he had been adrift alone for a day after jumping overboard to escape what he said was an attempted murder aboard a Thai fishing vessel.

Chicago, IL

