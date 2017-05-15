The Latest: Saudi Arabia confirms its...

The Latest: Saudi Arabia confirms its computers hit by virus

8 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Saudi Arabia says the WannaCry "ransomware" attack affected some government computers as well as those of Saudi Telecom Co., which provides landline, mobile and internet services for millions in the country. The kingdom's electronic security agency says about 18 per cent of Saudi Telecom's computers were affected by the cyberattack.

Chicago, IL

