The Latest: Blasphemy sentence elicits shock, jubilation

Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama sits on the defendant's chair as he attends his sentencing hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The minority Christian governor is currently on trial on accusation of blasphemy following his remark about a passage in the Quran that could be interpreted as prohibiting Muslims from accepting non-Muslims as leaders.

