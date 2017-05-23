Thai PM condemns hospital bombing as ...

Thai PM condemns hospital bombing as security boosted

22 hrs ago

Thailand's prime minister said Tuesday that authorities will use any means necessary to track down the perpetrators behind a bomb attack at a hospital that wounded more than 20 people, while the ruling junta said security elsewhere in the country was being reviewed. "Those who are behind this have gravely violated human rights and have done something unforgivable," said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is also the head of the military junta that rules Thailand.

Chicago, IL

