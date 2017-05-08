Tariffs on paper from Indonesia 'potentially lethal' for free trade deal

Jakarta : The Australia Indonesia Business Council has launched an extraordinary attack on Australia's decision to impose tariffs on cheap paper imported from Indonesia, warning its impact would be "potentially lethal" for free trade negotiations. The Australian government announced on April 19 it would impose "dumping duties" on A4 paper from Indonesia, Brazil, China and Thailand after the Anti-Dumping Commission found the four countries had dumped paper into Australia at below market cost.

