Tariffs on paper from Indonesia 'pote...

Tariffs on paper from Indonesia 'potentially lethal' for free trade deal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Jakarta : The Australia Indonesia Business Council has launched an extraordinary attack on Australia's decision to impose tariffs on cheap paper imported from Indonesia, warning its impact would be "potentially lethal" for free trade negotiations. The Australian government announced on April 19 it would impose "dumping duties" on A4 paper from Indonesia, Brazil, China and Thailand after the Anti-Dumping Commission found the four countries had dumped paper into Australia at below market cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC