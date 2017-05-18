Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, a person wearing a photo of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is covered by bean curd thrown by Taiwanese workers during a Labor Day rally in Taipei as they demand better conditions for workers in Taiwan. After a year in office, Tsai's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing.

