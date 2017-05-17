Taiwan records year's first indigenou...

Taiwan records year's first indigenous dengue fever case

Read more: The China Post

A resident of Kaohsiung was diagnosed Tuesday with dengue fever, the first indigenous case of the disease reported in Taiwan this year, the Centers for Disease Control said that day. The 27-year-old woman has been hospitalized since May 10, after coming down with symptoms including headache, fever, muscle pain, joint pain and pain behind the eyes on May 5, the CDC said.

Chicago, IL

