Taiwan drill tests defense capability against air attack by China

All three branches of Taiwan's military took part in a drill Tuesday to test the country's defense capability against a simulated attack by China, in the second stage of this year's Han Kuang series of military exercises, according to the military. During the drill, F-16 jets, which took off from bases in Hualien and Chiayi, flew a route that simulated an attack by China on Taiwan proper, the military said.

