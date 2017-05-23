Suspected suicide bombers kill three ...

Suspected suicide bombers kill three police officers, wound 10 in Jakarta

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

JAKARTA: Two suspected suicide bombers killed three Indonesian police officers and injured 10 people on Wednesday night in twin blasts near a bus station in the eastern part of the capital, police said. National Police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said three officers had been killed, and that examination of the scene had shown that there appeared to have been two suicide bombers, not one as originally thought.

