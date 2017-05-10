Survey: Young people in Asean see pro...

Survey: Young people in Asean see promising future

The launch of Asean Economic Community is the theme of the 2016 New Year celebrations at Siam Square. A majority of young people in Southeast Asia are confident and optimistic about the future, according to an online survey commissioned by the World Economic Forum and released Friday at an international gathering in Cambodia.

Chicago, IL

