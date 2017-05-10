Survey: Young people in Asean see promising future
The launch of Asean Economic Community is the theme of the 2016 New Year celebrations at Siam Square. A majority of young people in Southeast Asia are confident and optimistic about the future, according to an online survey commissioned by the World Economic Forum and released Friday at an international gathering in Cambodia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC