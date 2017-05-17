Stop Using Criminal Laws to Quash Pea...

Stop Using Criminal Laws to Quash Peaceful Speech

21 hrs ago

When a group of high school and university students staged a play at a peace conference in Myanmar early this January, they never imagined that they would end up in prison. The play, performed at a gathering of civil society organizations, satirically criticized those who supported the ongoing conflict between the Burmese military and ethnic armed groups.

