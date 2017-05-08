Spanish man having sex on beach fined

A Spanish man caught in a video clip having sex with a foreign woman on Koh Samui in broad daylight was charged and fined 1,000 baht. The 28-year-old foreigner admitted he was the man in the clip when police tracked him down to a hotel room on Hat Ban Nathon beach in tambon Ang Thong on Tuesday, said Pol Col Paithoon Krajajang, chief of Koh Samui police.

