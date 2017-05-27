Solgen: Malaysians, Indons among IS-l...

Solgen: Malaysians, Indons among IS-linked gunmen in Marawi

Sun-Star

Solicitor General Jose Calida said Indonesians and Malaysians are fighting alongside the gunmen who attacked the city on Tuesday afternoon, May 23. "What is happening in Mindanao is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens," Calida told reporters. "It has transmogrified into an invasion by foreign terrorists who heeded the clarion call of Isis."

Chicago, IL

