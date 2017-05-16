Singapore Changi Airport Shuts Terminal Two After Fire Erupts 23 minutes ago

Singapore Changi Airport Shuts Termin...

Singapore Changi Airport Shuts Terminal Two After Fire Erupts
2017-05-16

Singapore's Changi Airport said it temporarily closed one of its terminals and warned of flight delays after a fire broke out this evening at the facility. The fire at terminal two has been put out, local police said in a Twitter posting.

