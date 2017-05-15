Singapore bolsters navy by buying two...

Singapore bolsters navy by buying two more submarines

19 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Tuesday his country would buy two more submarines which will be operational by 2024, adding to two already on order. According to Channel NewsAsia, Mr Ng said the new vessels will be Type-218SG submarines from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.

Chicago, IL

