Sex slavery condemned

Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, seen here in a recent promotion for a senior centre, is vowing to wipe out the practice of subordinates buying young women for superiors. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has launched a social support programme in a bid to ensure state agencies are not connected to the sex trade or human trafficking.

