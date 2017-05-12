Sex ed can help youths make better li...

Sex ed can help youths make better life choices'

Such awareness does not encourage them to start "experimenting" as feared by critics, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon. "This year has been significant in terms of sexual and reproductive health knowledge, with the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill getting passed in the Dewan Rakyat last month," he said.

