Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan To Be Exempt From Cabotage Policy From June 1 - Najib
Sabah and Sarawak will be exempt from the cabotage policy, effective June 1, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said. The prime minister said with the exemption, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan would no longer be bounded by the policy imposed on all cargo shipping services between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC