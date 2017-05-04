Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan To Be Exempt F...

Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan To Be Exempt From Cabotage Policy From June 1 - Najib

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Sabah and Sarawak will be exempt from the cabotage policy, effective June 1, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said. The prime minister said with the exemption, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan would no longer be bounded by the policy imposed on all cargo shipping services between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

