Quick News
Siam City Cement Public Co Ltd says it has fully digitised operations at its No 3 cement plant in Saraburi province with a system put in place by Cisco as the technology provider and Fujitsu as system integrator. The plant-wide wireless connectivity comes as part of an overall SCCC strategy for real-time tracking of employees, contractors, and assets and inspection process digitisation to raise productivity and help improve safety with the plant's heavy equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC