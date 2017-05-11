Quick News

Siam City Cement Public Co Ltd says it has fully digitised operations at its No 3 cement plant in Saraburi province with a system put in place by Cisco as the technology provider and Fujitsu as system integrator. The plant-wide wireless connectivity comes as part of an overall SCCC strategy for real-time tracking of employees, contractors, and assets and inspection process digitisation to raise productivity and help improve safety with the plant's heavy equipment.

