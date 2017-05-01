Police detain 5 more in sex scandal p...

Police detain 5 more in sex scandal probe

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Children and women's rights groups, led by child expert Ticha Na Nakorn, lodge a petition with permanent secretary for justice Charnchao Chaiyanukij, calling for the DSI to accept the Mae Hong Son sex scandal as a special case. The suspects were identified as Mongkol Kiatpakdeepong, 30, Patthamaporn Inkaew, 31, Kanokwan Rattanapakdee, 22, Kwanhathai Rerk-udom, 39, and Kallaya Wutthikul, 40, all Mae Hong Son residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC