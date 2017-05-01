Police detain 5 more in sex scandal probe
Children and women's rights groups, led by child expert Ticha Na Nakorn, lodge a petition with permanent secretary for justice Charnchao Chaiyanukij, calling for the DSI to accept the Mae Hong Son sex scandal as a special case. The suspects were identified as Mongkol Kiatpakdeepong, 30, Patthamaporn Inkaew, 31, Kanokwan Rattanapakdee, 22, Kwanhathai Rerk-udom, 39, and Kallaya Wutthikul, 40, all Mae Hong Son residents.
