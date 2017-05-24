PM condemns Manchester terror attack

PM condemns Manchester terror attack

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has condemned the deadly explosion at the Manchester Arena as a "barbaric and cowardly" attack on innocent concert-goers. "We must be firm, determined and ready to confront terror swiftly and decisively wherever and whenever it manifests itself.

