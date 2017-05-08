Philippines Duterte names ex-army gen...

Philippines Duterte names ex-army general as environment minister

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a former military man as the new environment minister after Congress dismissed his first choice, who ordered the closure of more than half of the mines in the world's top nickel ore supplier. Former army general and ambassador Roy Cimatu will take over from Regina Lopez, a move welcomed by miners who have questioned the legality of Lopez's measures.

