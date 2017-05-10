Pattani blasts prompt calls for tight...

Pattani blasts prompt calls for tighter security

Wednesday Read more: Bangkok Post

Human right activists issued statements Wednesday condemning the twin bombings in Pattani on Tuesday that left at least 61 injured, and urged the government to act swiftly in bringing those responsible to justice. Surapong Kongchantuk, chairperson of the Cross Cultural Foundation , said in a statement the bombings reflect the lax security measures in public places.

