Pattani blasts prompt calls for tighter security
Human right activists issued statements Wednesday condemning the twin bombings in Pattani on Tuesday that left at least 61 injured, and urged the government to act swiftly in bringing those responsible to justice. Surapong Kongchantuk, chairperson of the Cross Cultural Foundation , said in a statement the bombings reflect the lax security measures in public places.
