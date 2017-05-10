Nearly $1 million verdict in sexual a...

Nearly $1 million verdict in sexual assault of girl in Laos

15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A federal jury has awarded a woman nearly $1 million in a case against a former Minnesota man who she says traveled to her native Laos and sexually assaulted her when she was 14 years old. Civil cases involving allegations of child sex tourism are rare, and the jury's verdict holds the man accountable for violating child sex tourism and child sex trafficking laws.

Chicago, IL

