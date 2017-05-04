Myna birds rescued from the fryer

Authorities in the Cambodian province of Kratie have raided a house and confiscated hundreds of myna birds that were due to be sold for food in Chet Borey district's Bos Leav commune. According to the Khmer Times , Commune police chief Ky Thy said police and forestry officials found about 650 live myna birds at a house in Prek Samann village yesterday morning, "The birds had been caught from the forest to be sold to be eaten," he said, adding the house was owned by a man named Pok Neng, 37. "The illegal bird trade is a violation of our kingdom's laws," Mr Thy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.