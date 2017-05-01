May Day marked with
Workers and activists marked May Day around the world Monday with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions. Police detained 70 people in Istanbul as they tried to march, garment workers in Cambodia defied a government ban to demand higher wages, and businesses in Puerto Rico were boarded up as the U.S. territory braced for a huge strike over austerity measures.
