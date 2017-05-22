Mass Arrest of Indonesian Men at Sauna

Mass Arrest of Indonesian Men at Sauna

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Crackdowns on gay and bisexual men continue in the Asian archipelago nation of Indonesia, with 141 arrested on Sunday at a Jakarta sauna in what police called a "gay sex party." Since homosexuality is only explicitly illegal in one Indonesian province, the men were charged with violating the nation's harsh antipornography law, according to the BBC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... 1 hr Logic Analysis 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC