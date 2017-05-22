Mass Arrest of Indonesian Men at Sauna
Crackdowns on gay and bisexual men continue in the Asian archipelago nation of Indonesia, with 141 arrested on Sunday at a Jakarta sauna in what police called a "gay sex party." Since homosexuality is only explicitly illegal in one Indonesian province, the men were charged with violating the nation's harsh antipornography law, according to the BBC .
