Malaysia: Metal giants Megadeth cave ...

Malaysia: Metal giants Megadeth cave to Muslim pressure

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

LOS ANGELES heavy metal band Megadeth agreed to cut songs that were potentially "offensive" to Muslims after the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party Youth group voiced its objection to them touring the country. Tweeting on Thursday before the band's show, frontman Dave Mustaine responded to a fan informing him there would be no PAS Youth protest: "Thank you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC