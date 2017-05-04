Malaysia arrests 6 Islamic State susp...

Malaysia arrests 6 Islamic State suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian counter-terrorism officials arrested six suspects between Mar 24 and Apr 25, 2017 for alleged involvement in activities linked to the Islamic State militant group, authorities said on Wednesday . Two of the men, aged 26 and 41, were arrested in Kelantan for smuggling arms from southern Thailand into Malaysia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC