Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

Read more: The China Post

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in waters off eastern Taiwan at 1:07 p.m. on Friday, according to the Central Weather Bureau. The earthquake hit in the Pacific Ocean about 69 kilometers south of the Hualien County Hall at a depth of 32 km, the bureau's data showed.

