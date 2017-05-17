Li, Cambodian PM witness signing of 1...

Li, Cambodian PM witness signing of 13 agreements

13 hrs ago

China signed 13 cooperation documents with Cambodia on Tuesday in areas such as infrastructure, finance, maritime research and tourism as the two countries moved forward to build the Belt and Road. Witnessed by Premier Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the plans, agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed in Beijing.

