Jakarta blasts: Attackers linked to IS, police say
On Wednesday night, heavily armed police cordoned off the area around the bus station with tape to hold back hundreds of onlookers while bomb disposal officers with protective suits examined the area. Hundreds of radicals from Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, have flocked overseas to fight with IS, and the country has seen a surge in plots and attacks linked to the jihadists over the past year.
