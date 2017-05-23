Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex party'
Police in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on May 21, 2017, arrested 141 men at a sauna. The raid took place against the backdrop of an ongoing LGBT rights crackdown in the country that has the support of conservative lawmakers.
