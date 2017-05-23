Indonesian police arrest 141 men at '...

Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex party'

Police in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on May 21, 2017, arrested 141 men at a sauna. The raid took place against the backdrop of an ongoing LGBT rights crackdown in the country that has the support of conservative lawmakers.

