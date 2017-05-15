Indonesian govt's response to editorial on blasphemy verdict

With reference to the editorial "A setback for Indonesia", published by The Nation on May 15, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia would like to offer clarification of the judges' verdict in the blasphemy case of Mr Basuki Tjahaja Purnama . 1. For the government of Indonesia and its people, promoting and upholding the implementation of rule of law and law enforcement indiscriminately for all Indonesian nationalities, regardless of status, religion and ethnicity, is a pillar of democracy and human rights.

