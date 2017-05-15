Indonesian govt's response to editori...

Indonesian govt's response to editorial on blasphemy verdict

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

With reference to the editorial "A setback for Indonesia", published by The Nation on May 15, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia would like to offer clarification of the judges' verdict in the blasphemy case of Mr Basuki Tjahaja Purnama . 1. For the government of Indonesia and its people, promoting and upholding the implementation of rule of law and law enforcement indiscriminately for all Indonesian nationalities, regardless of status, religion and ethnicity, is a pillar of democracy and human rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC