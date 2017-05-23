Indonesian Activists Protest Treatment of Men Arrested in Police Raid on Gay Club
A coalition of nongovernmental organizations that is criticizing Jakarta police for the arrest of 141 gay men held a press conference on Tuesday to say the officers deliberately humiliated the men by taking them while naked to the police station, photographing them, then distributing the nude pictures on social media where the images went viral on Monday. "The victims were stripped naked and transported in public transportation," said the statement signed by 15 organizations, including the Community Legal Aid Institute, the Institute for Criminal Justice Reform and the LGBT rights group Arus Pelangi.
