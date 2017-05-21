Indonesia police arrests dozens in ra...

Indonesia police arrests dozens in raid on Jakarta gay sauna

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Indonesian police detained dozens of men in a weekend raid on a gay sauna in the capital Jakarta, another sign of growing hostility to homosexuality in the world's most populous Muslim nation. Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said 141 men were detained for questioning in the raid Sunday evening on the gym and sauna in north Jakarta.

