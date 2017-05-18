Indonesia: Australian wines may requi...

Indonesia: Australian wines may require halal certification - minister

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

INDONESIA's trade minister Enggartiasto "Enggar" Lukita has suggested that imported Australian wines may in future require halal certification, as a response to Canberra "undermining" the trade of Indonesian paper and tobacco products. Amidst negotiations between the two nations towards a free trade deal, Enggar said he had recently raised the idea with Australian trade minister Steven Ciobo in response to restrictions on Indonesian exports perceived as unfair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC