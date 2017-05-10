HR group condemns police, military for arresting Iglesia Bishop and three others

Human Rights group Barug Katungod Mindanao condemned the police and military for arresting last Friday in Ozamiz City Bishop Carlo Morales of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente , his wife Ma. Teofilina Morales, church driver Isadome Dalid, and alleged National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Rommel Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.