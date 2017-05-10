HR group condemns police, military fo...

HR group condemns police, military for arresting Iglesia Bishop and three others

21 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

Human Rights group Barug Katungod Mindanao condemned the police and military for arresting last Friday in Ozamiz City Bishop Carlo Morales of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente , his wife Ma. Teofilina Morales, church driver Isadome Dalid, and alleged National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Rommel Salinas.

Chicago, IL

