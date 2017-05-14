Grassroots leaders show the way
Stark contrast: Policemen standing guard behind barbed wire and roses during the verdict for Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The Christian leader was jailed for two years after being found guilty of committing blasphemy, capping a saga seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.
