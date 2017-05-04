Govt Has Allocated RM80 Million For Sandakan Airport Runway Extension Project - PM
The government has allocated RM80 million for the Sandakan Airport runway extension project which will get underway by the middle of this year, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. The Prime Minister said the decision to extend the airport's runway was made outside of what were scheduled in the 11th Malaysia Plan.
