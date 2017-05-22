Gov't employee falls in Zambo Sur drug bust

A GOVERNMENT employee was arrested in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Monday, May 22. Zamboanga del Sur Police Director Sofronio Ecaldre identified the suspect as Macalawan Solaiman, 33, an employee of Labangan Municipal Government. Ecaldre said the suspect was arrested by joint police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Purok 1 in the village of Tapodoc, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

