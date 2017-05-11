Gabii sa Kabilin to mark 11th year with fun activities
ASIDE from showcasing Cebu's museums and heritage sites, organizers of this year's Gabii sa Kabilin have also set fun activities and contests for participants to enjoy on May 26. Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. is set to hold the Gabii sa Kabilin Heritage Hunt, a contest that is open to 20 teams of five each who will have to complete five challenges, located in five out of 10 heritage sites tagged for the hunt, in four hours. The Heritage Hunt will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the Gabii sa Kabilin on May 26. Registration fee of P350 per participant will include a Gabii sa Kabilin shirt, a pouch and admission to sites included in the Heritage Hunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC