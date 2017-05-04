Food for the soul: Resurrecting Cambodia's forgotten cuisine
Missing the tastes of his homeland Cambodia, he began to research traditional Khmer food but found that written accounts of the country's native recipes and ingredients were hard to find. He realized that much of this information had been lost during the civil war of the early 1970s and subsequent barbaric rule of the Khmer Rouge, which saw hundreds and thousands of people die from execution and starvation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC